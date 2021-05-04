Realogy Refreshes ‘Miles from Home’ Program

Realogy and American Airlines recently refreshed the “Miles from Home Realty Rewards” program , which originally launched in April 1996 as another source to generate leads to Realogy-affiliated agents and brokers.

According to the company, the “Miles from Home” program gives American Airlines AAdvantage members the opportunity to earn 2,000 AAdvantage® miles for every $10,000 of the sale and/or purchase price of a home.

Realogy said it is strategically relaunching the program with a robust multi-channel marketing campaign to capitalize on the country’s return to travel, including a 30-second spot on CNN Airport TVs at major American Airlines gates in 75 U.S. airports.

“We are strategically relaunching the Miles from Home Realty Rewards Program with American Airlines, which Realogy has operated for the past 25 years, to make the most of consumers’ growing appetite for travel and to connect even more highly-interested homebuyers and sellers with Realogy-affiliated brokers and agents,” said Katrina Helmkamp, president and CEO of Realogy Leads Group

