Set Yourself Apart as a Real Estate Leader and Expert

Set Yourself Apart as a Real Estate Leader and Expert
NAR PULSE—At the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Academy, brokers can earn certificates and advanced degrees focused on leadership skills and optimizing their business through innovative technology, processes and best practices to best position their brokerage for sustainable growth and success. Enroll today and receive a $100 scholarship toward each eligible course 

Discounted Application Fee: RSPS Certification

If you work in a second-home market, or would like to learn more about investment opportunities, you should earn NAR’s Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS) certification. Once you’ve successfully completed the one-day course, the RSPS certification application fee is 50% off until June 30, 2021. Get started at nar.realtor.

RPR® Can Help Your Agents Calculate Turnover Rates

The latest, upgraded version of RPR® (Realtors Property Resource®) makes it easier than ever for your agents to determine turnover, establish a farm area and harvest it for potential clients.

