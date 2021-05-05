Sixth Class of Ascend Leadership Training at Realogy Graduates

Realogy recently served over 200 of real estate’s next generation brokerage leaders with the graduation of the sixth class of Ascend: The Executive Leadership ExperienceSM. This cohort of 30 influential real estate professionals, representing businesses from all six of Realogy’s real estate brands, successfully advanced their leadership knowledge and skills through the program’s first-ever fully virtual execution. Enrolled in Ascend to prepare current owners and aspiring leaders for succession or growth opportunities within their organizations, graduates of Ascend are honored for completing the comprehensive program that provided unique guidance and preparation for growth in leadership.

A one-of-a-kind program in the industry, Realogy offers Ascend to its brand-affiliated real estate broker/owners as well as rising senior leaders of large multi-office franchisees and company-owned stores who seek a smooth and profitable business succession transition. The program leverages Realogy’s deep industry knowledge and engages senior leadership, real estate industry experts as well as more than 100 brand franchisees who have participated in panels and webinars over the past six years.

“Here at Realogy, we recognize the hard work that our broker/owners and senior leaders have put into building their companies and want to help them see their legacies preserved,” said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO, Realogy Franchise Group. “For the past six years, through Ascend, we have successfully been helping many of real estate’s most influential leaders prepare their aspirants to be world-class brokerage owners and industry leaders. Being a part of this year’s intimate virtual experience gave me a firsthand look into the passion for progress and growth that our sixth cohort’s graduates will bring to the future of real estate.”

Ascend features intensive learning experiences that prepare participants to become successful brokerage leaders by challenging them to significant growth in three core areas identified in the program’s mission statement: Leading Self. Leading Others. Leading Organizations®. In 2020, the Ascend faculty facilitated all its exclusive classroom sessions virtually, followed by virtual Graduation Case Studies presented to their peers and members of Realogy’s senior leadership team.

“Ascend’s first-ever fully virtual cohort demonstrated what exemplary determination and focus looks like throughout our remarkable 55-week leadership journey,” said Mike Good, Realogy’s executive champion for Ascend. “The graduation of these participants increases the number of Ascend Alumni to over 200 outstanding leaders representing all of Realogy’s real estate brands across the globe, 70% of whom are currently owners of their companies. I am eager to see how these extraordinary real estate professionals will continue impacting their companies, their communities and our entire Realogy network with the knowledge they have gained.”

For more information on Ascend, please visit www.realogy.com/ascend.

