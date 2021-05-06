Corcoran Pacific Properties Adds Hawaii Office

Corcoran Pacific Properties recently announced the opening of their new office at the Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection, an exclusive beach resort on the Kohala Coast of the Big Island. Yvonne J. Khouri-Morgan (RB), a Hawaii REALTOR® with nearly 40 years specializing in Hawaii resort residential sales on the Kona-Kohala coast, is the broker-In-charge and will oversee the Corcoran Pacific Properties specialty agents.

“Our new office location within the prestigious Mauna Lani Auberge enables our Corcoran Pacific Properties agents to provide an effortless experience with resort real estate coupled with a unique historical perspective of the Big Island,” said Yvonne Khouri-Morgan in a statement. “We offer access to exclusive properties at Hualalai, Kukio, Kohanaiki, Mauna Kea, Waikoloa, the luxurious Mauna Lani Auberge Resorts property and more. We are confident these properties will satisfy the appetite of today’s buyers who desire the ultimate relaxed island-style living or seek a refuge from the busier mainland life. The Kohala Coast is nothing less than magical and we look forward to serving clients interested in this exclusive location.”

“The Big Island represents a significant high-end real estate market. Sales are nearly at the same levels in 2019—not just for single-family homes, but also in the attached property market,” said Anton Steenman, president and CEO of Corcoran Pacific Properties, in a statement. “For those seeking the benefits of investing and living on an island where land and exclusive properties are still available, Hawaii is very much on the radar of potential buyers. We look forward to our firm’s presence to positively impact industry and sales records by providing the impeccable client service that we are known for.”



For more information, please visit www.corcoran.com.