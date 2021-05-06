Get the Perfect Vehicle For You and Your Family

Purchasing a vehicle is a major financial move. Considering your family’s size and lifestyle can help you decide which type of vehicle to buy.

How Many People Will Ride?

For driving to and from work and run errands, a car may suit you fine.

If you want a vehicle that can transport you, your partner and several kids, a more spacious minivan or SUV may better suit your family.

What Will You Transport?

If you use a vehicle for work and you have to transport items that take up a lot of space, a minivan or SUV will be a wise choice.

A hatchback or a station wagon offers plenty of seating, and the rear seat can be folded down to increase the amount of cargo space when necessary.

How Far Will You Drive?

If you have a long daily commute to and from work, gas mileage may be one of your top considerations.

Where Will You Drive?

If you enjoy off-road driving or you live in an area that gets a lot of snow, an SUV may be the best choice, as it is designed to handle rugged terrain and harsh weather.