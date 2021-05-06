WATCH NOW: Goodbye Office Space? Brokers Talk Possible Mass Migration to Remote Business

Is remote business here to stay?

Operating throughout a pandemic environment has changed the approach to business…in many cases, for the better. As we set our sights on a post-COVID world, what will the office of tomorrow look like and will it make business models more efficient and effective?

The topic was discussed at RISMedia’s virtual “Spring Into Action” event, held on April 8—co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS®.

Several leading industry brokers—including Lacey Merrick Conway, Latter & Blum; Joe Horning, Shorewest, REALTORS®; Vince Leisey, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate; and Scott MacDonald, RE/MAX Gateway—spoke on the subject during “The Future of Brick & Mortar: The New Face of the Real Estate Firm” session.

RISMedia made this session accessible to the public. Watch below:

