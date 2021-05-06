HUD to Allocate $20 Million Toward Fighting Housing Discrimination

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced that it is making $20,229,156 available to fair housing organizations across the nation working to fight housing discrimination. The funds will support a variety of activities, including fair housing testing, education and outreach, and capacity building, and are being provided through the Department’s Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP).

Each year, HUD makes funding available to support organizations that enforce the nation’s fair housing laws and policies, as well as educate the public, housing providers and local governments about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.

The categories of grants being made available today are:

– Education and Outreach Initiative (EOI) – $7,223,649 – EOI grants help groups develop and implement tester training and education and outreach programs.



– Fair Housing Organizations Initiative (FHOI) – $2,250,000 – FHOI grants provide funds to non-profit fair housing organizations to build their capacity and effectiveness to conduct enforcement related activities.



– Private Enforcement Initiative (PEI) – $10,755,507 – PEI grants help non-profit fair housing enforcement organizations carry out investigations and other enforcement activities to prevent or eliminate discriminatory housing practices.

“The work HUD’s fair housing partners do is critical to our efforts to ensure that every person and family that calls America home has an equal shot when it comes to obtaining housing,” said HUD’s Acting Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Jeanine Worden. “HUD is committed to providing these groups with the funding they need to carry out their many important activities.”

Applicants who are interested in applying for funding should go to www.Grants.gov to obtain a copy of the specific Notice of Funding Opportunity, forms, instructions and other application materials. Additional information can be found on HUD’s website: www.hud.gov.

Applications must be received by June 14, 2021.

People who believe they have experienced discrimination may file a complaint by contacting HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at (800) 669-9777 (voice) or (800) 877-8339 (Relay). Housing discrimination complaints may also be filed by going to www.hud.gov/fairhousing.

Source: www.hud.gov