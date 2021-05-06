Industry Organizations Join Rental Housing Support Initiative

Four associations who serve the rental housing industry, with funding from leading property management software provider Yardi Systems (Yardi), have completed their COVID-19 Rental Housing Support Initiative designed to bolster the industry as it continues to face the impacts of the pandemic.

The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), National Apartment Association (NAA), National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) and National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM) joined together on this collaboration.

The initiative features four key components, each designed to provide solutions for the challenges the industry faces:

– A mental health resource library designed to help the industry cope with the effects of mental health through the pandemic.

– A liability resource library aimed to keep industry owners and operators updated on new guidelines and ongoing legislation.

– An education to legislation site for informing decision-makers on how their choices affect the industry.

– Two comprehensive industry facts toolkits to provide rental housing industry constituents with some positive information about the industry they can share with the general public.

“Yardi is committed to a healthy and thriving rental housing industry. We have been honored to partner with four outstanding organizations to provide needed resources for a challenging time. Our hats are off to NAA, NMHC, IREM and NARPM for the work they have done on behalf of their members,” said Esther Bonardi, vice president of Yardi.

“At IREM, we know that the effects of the pandemic have taken a toll on individuals and businesses, which is why these resources are so important,” says Chip Watts, CPM®, CCIM, C2EX, AWHD®, 2021 IREM President. “We are grateful to our partners at Yardi and these industry associations for their commitment to positioning residential real estate for long-term growth. These shared resources will help us all navigate the personal, legislative, operational and economic issues facing us today.”

“NAA is proud of the incredible work this collaboration has provided thanks to the generous support of our friends at Yardi,” said Robert Pinnegar, president and CEO of the National Apartment Association. “These timely resources will supply housing providers across the country with the tools, knowledge and support they need to continue to weather the pandemic and thrive beyond it.”

“This collaborative project, generously supported by Yardi, has been a testament to the commitment of the multifamily industry to supporting our members, residents and employees,” said Doug Bibby, NMHC president. “When this effort began, the future was far from clear. Today, while we still have a way to go, there are increasing reasons to be hopeful about the short and long-term prospects for the industry. We are looking forward to ongoing success as demand returns and the economic recovery strengthens.”

“The collaboration of efforts by the four organizations, and the generous financial support by Yardi, brings the rental housing industry resources to deal with the pandemic challenges that were not available prior to this project,” said Gail S. Phillips, CEO of the National Association of Residential Property Managers. “These tools are built to outlive the current pandemic and assist the industry into the future.”

Source: covidinitiative.rentalhousingindustry.org