Redesign Your Dining Room With These Tips

If you’re unhappy with the current layout and furnishings in your dining room, or if you would just like to switch things up, you have many options.

Focus on Use

For daily family dinners, choose a table that’s large enough for your immediate family and guests.

For holiday gatherings and other special events, a long table that can accommodate a large group may be the best choice.

If the dining room is typically used for formal occasions, you may want to include a cabinet to store dishes and silverware.

Focus on Design

Draw eyes to a painting, light fixture, rug, fireplace or patterned wallpaper.

Choose furnishings and decorative pieces that reflect your personality.

Experiment with custom pieces, mismatched furniture and less traditional colors, patterns and textures.

Select light fixtures that will provide adequate illumination, capture people’s attention and add a sense of style to the dining room.