5 Things Your Real Estate Website Should Have

When having a website, there are a few elements that you should have in place to generate leads. Not only should your SEO be on point, but your site should be easy to use and have the right content.

Neighborhoods

Most buyers and sellers won’t have a problem finding a website to search for their next home or to find their home’s value, but they will likely need help finding information about particular neighborhoods. Your website should have neighborhood pages outlining annual neighborhood events, the type of houses or testimonials from current residents.

Listing Feeds

Without listings, your website would be incomplete. If possible, have an IDX feed so that all of your MLS listings are displayed and integrated on your website. If your MLS doesn’t allow this, see if they offer other solutions to display listings on your real estate website.

Featured Searches

Make it easy for visitors to your website to find listings they’re interested in by creating pre-set search parameters, like houses with pools. The searches that work for you will depend on what buyers in your area are searching for. Try a variety of search options and track the popularity of each one to see which options resonate with your audience. Some featured searches you may try include different price ranges, amenities, neighborhoods or school zones.

Capture Those Leads

You can’t generate leads if you don’t create ways for people to get in touch with you. Make sure your phone number and email address are easy to find on every page (such as in the header, footer or sidebar). You should also have lead capture contact forms throughout your website so that anyone wanting more information on a listing, CMA or other information can send you their contact information so that you can add them to your lead nurture database.

About You

Create an “About You” page that answers questions buyers and sellers will actually want to know about you. Some of the biggest questions on their mind may be things like:

– How well do you know the area?

– Why should they work with you instead of a different agent?

– How responsive are you?

– What can they expect from you?

– How much experience do you have?

– Do you have any specialties or niches?

While you’re at it, you may want to include some general information about what real estate agents do and the important role they play in a transaction.

If you don’t already have a real estate website or want to make a change, check out the easy to use, affordable agent and office websites powered by Homes.com.



Patty McNease is vice president of Brand Marketing for Homes.com. For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.

