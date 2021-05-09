New REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Partner Helps Brokers Set Up New Agents for Success

Every broker knows how daunting it can be for new agents to find their footing and build a thriving real estate business. Plus, it’s frustrating to invest time nurturing new agents and then see them leave the company. Developing a program to coach, train and mentor future superstar agents is challenging for busy brokers.

NAR Delivers State-of-the-Art Training

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) recognized the dilemma and is now offering a solution to successful agent onboarding for brokers through a new partnership with Buffini & Company to offer 100 Days to GreatnessÂ®. NAR ensured that REALTORSÂ® have access to a special member pricing upon registration.

Broker Support

The 100 Days to GreatnessÂ® program is a state-of-the-art training approach that brokers can offer to agents to help them gain traction and build a successful career. The program supports brokers who want to expand their team, set new agents up for success from day one, and minimize frustration and turnover. Buffini delivers its unique, highly effective lead generation system through its world-renowned coaching and training program, helping real estate professionals kick-start their businesses and find a pathway to long-term success.

Brokers can enhance current onboarding activities by opting to certify as a mentor. The turnkey solutionâ€”plug and playâ€”requires no training, and Buffini & Company provides dedicated training consultants to guide you through the process.

The Broker Advantage

When agents are successful, brokers are successful. NAR recognized that brokers needed a better way to address their training and agent retention challenges, and saw great value in the 100 Days to GreatnessÂ® program.

The program is designed to stem the tide of new agents who drop out of the business because they don’t see a clear path for success or receive adequate training.

Buffini’s approach delivers tangible benefits:Â

– State-of-the-art training that brokers can provide to agents to help them manage their day-to-day business operations and decrease turnover

– Provides a companion program to existing new-agent onboarding efforts

– Gives new agents a solid foundation of business skills

– Focuses directly on new agents’ productivity

– Flexible course schedule allowing agents to work through the modules online independently; alternatively, certified mentors can lead the class in person or via video

– Supports recruiting and retention efforts

14 Weeks to Success

The program includes video training modules, and provides specific action steps for agents to complete each week, eliminating trial and error that often creates frustration among new agents and their brokers.

Agents learn to:Â

– Generate steady, quality leads and build a solid database

– Build skills, including listing presentation strategies, handling price reductions, hosting open houses and working with buyers and sellers

– Manage commissions to have money for business expenses and taxes

– Leverage time, money and energy effectively

The program also features quantifiable objectives for participants, with the goal of getting a minimum of one closed sale and two pending sales within the 100 days of the program.

Broadening Knowledge, Refreshing Skills

Beyond helping new agents, the course is appropriate for other employees, including assistants who need to understand the business and those returning to the industry looking for a skills refresh.

Agents who have been in the business for a while but who haven’t gained tractionâ€”and those struggling with income peaks and valleys who need to develop a steady, predictable way to workâ€”can also benefit from the education.

Learn more about the 100 Days to GreatnessÂ® Program by visiting nar.realtor/RealtorBenefits/Buffini.

