Rocket Community Fund to Invest $2.2 Million in Advance Housing Stability Network

The city of Detroit, Rocket Community Fund and CHN Housing Partners recently announced investments into a network of six Detroit-based nonprofits to provide wide-ranging housing and financial stability services to Detroit residents.

The nonprofit organizations will work together as the Detroit Housing Network and use investment to strengthen and grow services to homeowners, including mortgage and financial counseling, property tax foreclosure prevention, home repair assistance and assistance to low-income households seeking to become homeowners. The Detroit Housing Network’s mission is to create healthy neighborhoods and advance racial equity in our communities by increasing housing stability and affordable homeownership for Detroit residents.

CHN Housing Partners is administering the philanthropic investment from the Rocket Community Fund. CHN Housing Partners is an affordable housing developer and housing service provider that focuses on sustainable housing solutions for low-income people and underserved communities. CHN Housing Partners will work collaboratively with the network of nonprofit housing organizations to improve service delivery through shared marketing resources, technology and data systems.

“By combining the collective resources of established community organizations toward one singular purpose, we have the opportunity to bridge existing inequities and allow Detroiters to access the support they need to experience stable, affordable housing,” said Kevin Nowak, executive director of CHN Housing Partners. “Over time, the Detroit Housing Network will grow to serve Detroit’s high demand for housing-related services.”

The Rocket Community Fund’s investment leverages the city of Detroit Housing & Revitalization Department’s investment of COVID-19 response dollars through the federal CARES Act.

Recipients of housing and financial counseling grants are: Bridging Communities, Central Detroit Christian CDC, Jefferson East Inc., Matrix Human Services, U SNAP BAC and Wayne Metro Community Action Agency. These organizations bring a breadth of expertise, community trust and more than 200 combined years of service to Detroit residents. The network is expected to expand to include additional nonprofit partners later this year.

Detroiters can contact any of the participating organizations to connect with a housing or financial counselor. Locations and contact information are available at www.detroithousingnetwork.org.

All participating organizations assist Detroit residents in accessing the city of Detroit’s Homeowner’s Property Tax Assistance Program (HPTAP), Pay As You Stay (PAYS) and the 0% Interest Home Repair Loan Program, among other housing stability resources.

“We have a number of excellent programs that can help Detroiters stay in their homes or fix up their homes. We just need to do a better job of letting Detroiters know how to access them,” Mayor Mike Duggan said. “The Rocket Community Fund has been a tremendous partner in our successful efforts to reduce tax foreclosure by 95%, and this new program we are launching with its support will make it easier than ever for residents find out about and get the help they need.”

Julie Schneider, acting director of the Housing & Revitalization Department, added “Detroit’s nonprofit housing organizations have been on the front lines of the housing crisis and have been stretched thin to keep Detroiters in their homes. These resources will help sustain and improve access to this vital service.”

The Rocket Community Fund invested more than $750,000 into the Detroit Housing Network as part of its ongoing ten-year, joint $500 million philanthropic commitment to Detroit announced by Dan and Jennifer Gilbert in March. It will also provide ongoing marketing, technological and developmental support.

“Housing is the foundation of success for Detroit families and future generations,” said Laura Grannemann, vice president of the Rocket Community Fund. “Whether you are a renter, a homeowner or a homebuyer, you deserve a place to easily access the resources you need. We are proud to work with trusted partners across the city to clarify the complex and to support all residents in their housing journey.

The Detroit Housing Network joins additional impactful partnerships in Detroit including Rehabbed & Ready, Make It Home, Neighbor to Neighbor and the Detroit Tax Relief Fund that have reduced property tax foreclosures, provided renters with the opportunity to own their home, stabilized property values in target neighborhoods, increased access to repair funding and will completely eliminate the property tax debt of 20,000 qualified Detroit homeowners.

