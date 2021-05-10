CRS Data Launches School Zones Feature

CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite, a provider of property tax data, has expanded its flagship platform with the addition of a new School Zones feature. Using school boundary data from Precisely, users are now able to quickly see the zoned schools for a specific property. The system also allows users the ability to add school boundaries alongside the system’s existing search and map criteria, including a minimum sold amount, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and more.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to serve MLSs and their members during such a pivotal time for our industry,” said Matt Casey, CEO and president of CRS Data. “As real estate professionals grapple with a decrease in housing inventory, we are challenged every day to rise to the occasion by bringing innovation to our product, amplifying training opportunities and setting the highest standard for customer service.”

The School Zones feature is available in the Property Report, Advanced Search, Prospecting and displayed as a layer within a Map View, allowing members various opportunities to analyze and share information with clients. Amid the pandemic, agents have ramped up usage and turned to the system to share accurate property information, comparables, prospecting opportunities and more.

According to the company, average usage of the MLS Tax Suite system has peaked to an all-time high over the past six months. In April 2021, CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite launched a new training program to service users designed to uniquely support new and more active users across virtual and in-person environments, and enhance training opportunities across the system.

“We’ve discovered over the years that as we nurture and enrich our training experiences, there is a direct increase in sustained system usage,” said Sara Cooper, director of Customer Experience at CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite. “This past year spent in quarantine taught us so much about how our customers learn, how they thrive and what they need to service clients. All of this information has fueled our team to develop a new training program, which launched in April.”

CRS Data recently released a video update from Casey and Cooper. The pair reflect on the past year as the company responded to challenges and opportunities stemming from the pandemic and explore expectations for the future of the MLS Tax Suite.

The CRS Data team works in partnership with MLSs and associations across North America. For more information, please visit www.crsdata.com/mls-tax-suite.

