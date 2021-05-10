Realtors Property ResourceÂ® Adds AARP LivabilityTM Index

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR)Â and AARP recently announced the integration of the AARP Livability Index scores across theÂ Realtors Property ResourceÂ®Â platform. The collaboration is designed to better assist and engage people of all ages in making age-friendly decisions and purchases for the home.

“Understanding and better assisting older Americans in their real estate transactions has been a priority of NAR for some time, and our collaboration with AARP is a continuation of that focus,” said Jeff Young, chief operating officer and general manager, Realtors Property ResourceÂ®. “Highlighting AARP’s Livability Index to REALTORSÂ®Â throughÂ the RPRÂ® web and mobile platform will provide valuable insight to our members while positioning them to better safeguard and advise home and property buyers.”

The AARP Livability Index offers vital insight into various community factors which impact property owners of all ages, including transportation, health, and civic and social engagement. REALTORSÂ®Â can access robust national data, broken down by ZIP code, and pass that information along to customers. The data is displayed on the RPRÂ®Â website and mobile applications, as well as in property- and neighborhood-specific reports that REALTORSÂ®Â can produce for consumers. REALTORSÂ®Â who want additional details about the score can learn more by visiting www.aarp.org/livabilityindex.

“One of AARP’s goals through this collaboration with NAR is to help people better understand their housing needs over their lifetime and address the barriers that prevent people from living in their desired communities as they age,” said Rodney Harrell, VP of Family, Home & Community at AARP. “We are thrilled about the AARP Livability Index integration as it will provide homebuyers and other movers with the necessary information to make informed choices that meet their needs for today and into the future.”

NAR’s existing commitment to older home buyers is also furthered through its Seniors Real Estate SpecialistÂ®Â (SRES) program. TheÂ SRESÂ®Â designationÂ is conferred to REALTORSÂ®Â who complete in-depth training in a wide variety of topics related to homebuyers and sellers over the age of 50.

“REALTORSÂ®Â are put through a rigorous course to earn their SRES designation and upon completion they’re equipped with expertise on counseling senior customers through major financial and lifestyle transitions,” said Young.

REALTORSÂ®Â can log in to RPRÂ®Â atÂ narrpr.comÂ and visit theÂ RPRÂ®Â blogÂ to review updates on new RPRÂ®Â product enhancements and related learning.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.