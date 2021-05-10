How to Utilize DISC Behavior Analysis to Strengthen Your Team

Have you ever experienced a moment where you said one thing, but the person you were speaking to heard something completely different? This happens often because everyone has a certain personality type that comes with its own communication style.

It’s common for members of a real estate team to have a range of personalities. If you want your team to reach its full potential, you’ll need to understand each other’s personalities and learn to communicate effectively. The DISC Behavior Analysis tool is an excellent method for understanding how to adapt to the varying communication styles on the team.

According to DISC, people fall into four different categories: dominance, influence, steadiness and conscientiousness. If you adjust your communication style according to the personality types of your team members, you are more likely to understand each other and develop positive relationships at work.

Dominance

Team members who are high in the dominance category are driven, self-reliant and competitive. They like efficiency and results. When working with teammates who fall into this category, set a clear agenda and be concise. These team members will thrive when you skip the fluff in a conversation and get straight to the point.

Influence

If you have team members who fall into the influence category, you’ll notice they’re enthusiastic and ask lots of questions. They’re often sociable and care what people think. When communicating with people in this category, be an active listener. To best connect, try to include compliments and humor in your conversations.

Steadiness

Steadiness is the most common category, so it’s very likely you’ll have members of your team who fall into this category. These people are warm, outgoing and systematic. They’re looking for stability, so they tend to be conflict-averse and slow to take risks. When working with these teammates, be patient and give them time to make decisions.

Conscientiousness

Your teammates in the conscientiousness category are detail-oriented and analytical. You may notice they’re quiet observers who think carefully about what they say. These people want to be fully informed of the details since they are thorough when making decisions and completing projects. If you’re not a detail-oriented person, remember not to get frustrated with what may seem like slow progress from your conscientious teammates. While you may be used to working on a faster timeline, the work they’re doing is likely highly focused and very high quality.

Understanding Your Team Shows Respect

It shows respect to learn your teammates’ languages. When everyone is willing to understand each other, the team will function with more unity. Learning about each other’s personality types is a great way to build loyalty and trust. You’ll see your team’s productivity and profitability soar when they work together to support each other and communicate effectively.



Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting, and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, please visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com.

