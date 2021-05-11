Howard Hanna Charity Announces New Chairman of the Board

The Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund Board of Directors recently announced the election of Dr. Howard B. Slaughter, Jr. as the new chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr. Slaughter has served as a member of the Board since 2012 and is committed to furthering the mission of the Children’s Free Care Fund.

“I am honored to be named chairman of a phenomenally well-run foundation that supports 15 children’s hospitals around the country,” said Dr. Slaughter in a statement. “With millions already donated, our goal is to increase our commitment and encourage others to give so children don’t get denied quality care for those who need hospitalization. Money should not be the differentiating factor for a child receiving medical care, and the Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund Foundation’s goal is to maintain this posture of giving for years to come.”



Dr. Slaughter, who currently serves as the president and chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh, is a leader in both business and philanthropy. With a long history in the financial and real estate service industries, Dr. Slaughter has held various leadership roles such as Christian Management Enterprises, LLC. He also served as a vice president at Dollar Bank, was a member of the Board of Directors at The Pittsburgh Foundation, and served as regional director of Fannie Mae’s Southwestern Pennsylvania Business Center, where he worked alongside Howard W. “Hoddy” Hanna, III, who served as chair of Fannie Mae’s regional Advisory Board at the time.

“We are proud to name Howard as the next chairman of the Children’s Free Care Fund. This decision comes after recognizing years of his passion and dedication at the fund, and we look forward to what the future holds,” said Hanna in a statement. “As we make this transition, I would also like to thank Ralph Papa for his leadership throughout the past few years. He served as the chairman of the Children’s Free Care fund for the past seven years and has agreed to stay on the board for another term.”



For more information, please visit www.HowardHanna.com.