Best Tips for Creating a Pet-Safe Yard

If you’re hoping to get your outdoor space ready for your furry friends, there are a few important things you should consider. These tips for creating a pet-safe yard will have your property ready in no time.

Provide a Perimeter

Keeping your yard pet safe first requires that your outdoor space is a secure area. Provide a perimeter to ensure that your pet cannot escape from to ensure that your best friend is not in danger of getting lost or injured. Finding the best fencing for your pet means understanding your pet’s breed and abilities. For example, a large dog bred for hunting can jump higher and further than a small toy dog and will have different fencing requirements.

Beware of Chemical Treatments

Whether you have lawn fertilizers, weed killers or pool treatments, all chemical substances used for your yard’s care should be kept locked away from your pets. These toxic substances should also be used with care; be sure to read the instructions to understand when it is safe for humans and animals to interact with an area that has come into contact with a chemical treatment. Keep in mind that even organic or natural yard treatments can contain toxins for pets; be sure to read your product’s packaging or research what pet-safe options are available before selecting your product.

Remove Toxic Plants

Dogs and cats both have plants that can cause them harm. Easter lilies, while beautiful, are toxic to curious cats who might take a bite. Ivy and gladiolus can cause excess drooling, vomiting and potential abdominal pain in dogs when these plants are ingested. Make certain that your garden is full of pet-safe plants or create a small fenced-off area or greenhouse to hold any needed plants that could pose a threat to your pet.

Prevent Ticks

Keep ticks at bay by keeping your lawn trimmed, leaves raked and wood neatly stacked in a dry area. This will ensure that ticks have less welcoming places to hide in your yard. To further mitigate ticks from coming into your recreational areas from surrounding property, consider creating a 3 foot wide barrier of wood chips or gravel between lawns and wooded areas and around patios and play equipment.

Keeping your pet safe in your yard requires some foresight, but a little planning and some steady maintenance can ensure that your yard is fun and welcoming for the whole family, pets included.