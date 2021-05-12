Everything to Know About Converting Your Attic

If your home has an attic, you may be able to convert it to a bedroom.

Pros of an Attic Conversion

Converting your attic to a bedroom won’t change the overall footprint of your home.

Remodeling your attic can be cheaper and less disruptive than moving.

An attic bedroom can be helpful if you decide to have an elderly parent or college student move in.

Instead of a bedroom, the attic can be ideal for a home office or a hobby room.

Cons of an Attic Conversion

If you currently use your attic for storage, you will lose that space if you convert it to a bedroom.

A sloped roof in the attic may leave you with areas where the ceiling is too low to place furniture.

Heat rises, so your air conditioner may have to work hard to keep the space at a comfortable temperature.