Mediterranean Diet Tips for Beginners

As fad diets come and go, the Mediterranean diet seems to be one of the few meal plans that doctors consistently seem to recommend and is here to stay. The Mediterranean diet is a heart-healthy diet based on the eating habits and foods readily available to those living in Mediterranean countries (where it was shown that heart disease caused fewer deaths compared to the US and northern Europe.). If you’re hoping to adhere to a more heart-healthy diet, here are some tips for beginners starting the Mediterranean diet.

Start With Plants

A diet based on plants is a guaranteed way to limit your intake of unhealthy fats and increase your overall nutrition. Keep your diet plant-based; this does not mean you must avoid meat altogether, but your plate should be piled high with a variety of veggies, fruits, seeds, nuts and legumes. Ensure that your animal products play a supporting role, and are not the star of the show.

Focus on Healthy Fats

While some modern diets eschew fat altogether, the Mediterranean diet keeps you feeling full with a healthy fat intake. While saturated and trans fats can contribute to heart disease, the healthy fats found in nuts and seeds, fatty wild fish (such as salmon), olives and avocado are a great heart-healthy way to feel satiated at the end of your meal. Olive oil serves as the main source of added fat in the Mediterranean diet and has even been found to lower bad cholesterol levels.

Opt for Seafood

Seafood is another staple in the Mediterranean diet. Instead of grilling a red meat burger for your dinner, opt for grilled fish or shrimp kabobs. Keep your intake of red meat low and opt for a lean cut when you do enjoy it. Eat fish two to three times twice a week and avoid deep frying your fish, which can increase your intake of unhealthy oils.

Starting any new way of eating can seem daunting at first, but with all the delicious and healthy options in the Mediterranean diet, there’s no doubt that this meal plan can easily become a long-term lifestyle change.