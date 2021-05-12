Use Textures to Boost Your Interior Design

When looking for ways to add texture to your home, focus on using pieces that are made from numerous materials.

Rugs

A rug with tassels or fringe can create a pleasant feeling when family members or visitors walk across it with bare feet.

Even layer two rugs to take advantage of multiple textures.

Throw Pillows

One or more decorative throw pillows with embroidery or a pattern that utilizes different materials can make a room feel more inviting.

Wall Art

Add some character to a room by utilizing a tapestry or wall hanging with an interesting pattern or image.

Cover the walls with textured paint or wallpaper to serve as a unique backdrop.

Window Treatments

Curtains, drapes and blinds can all add texture and visual interest to an interior space.

Plants

Greenery can make any space feel more relaxing and welcoming.