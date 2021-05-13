Corcoran Platinum Living Expands in Arizona

Arizona’s Corcoran Platinum Living recently welcomed Collective Real Estate, and their 20 agents, into the CPL family. This announcement marks Corcoran Platinum Living’s arrival into Anthem, Arizona—an expansion from the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale regions the firm already served.

Collective Real Estate was founded by Tracy van Ravensway, who led the charge in increasing the firm’s annual sales consistently year to year. She attests that previous engagements with the Corcoran Platinum Living team proved to be exceedingly professional, kind and supportive—in part leading to their decision to join forces.

“We’re so excited that Tracy and her group decided to become a part of Corcoran Platinum Living. From the first time I spoke to Tracy, I knew she was a quality broker and someone that I would love to be around,” said Jay Macklin, broker/owner of Corcoran Platinum Living. “She embodies our core belief that ‘the size of the circle you give through is proportionate to the size of the circle you receive through.'”

“Our team is honored and overjoyed to join Jay and Corcoran Platinum Living. We have been welcomed with open arms, and feel like we are already part of the family,” said Ravensway.

For more information, please visit www.corcoran.com.

