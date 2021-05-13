Regional Spotlight: Florida REALTORSÂ® Statement on New Rental Assistance Portal

Florida REALTORSÂ®Â President Cheryl Lambert issued the following statement on Thurs., May 13, thanking Gov.Â Ron DeSantisÂ and Department of Children and Families (DCF) SecretaryÂ Shevaun HarrisÂ for the launch of a new program to provide rental assistance relief toÂ FloridaÂ housing providers and families facing economic hardship because of the pandemic.

“Florida REALTORSÂ® recognizes the hard work done by the governor, DCF and so many more who have been trying to get this rental relief into the hands of the families and property owners across the state who so desperately need it,” said Lambert. “This assistance will be a lifeline for many people who have been struggling because of the pandemic and barely hanging on for far too long.”

Called OUR Florida, or Opportunities for Utilities and Rental Assistance, the program is accepting applications for families in need of aid, no matter where they live inÂ Florida, atÂ OURFlorida.com. It focuses on low-income renters whose household income is at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), which varies by county. OURÂ FloridaÂ will prioritize renters with income at or below 50% AMI and/or families who have experienced unemployment within the past 90 days. More thanÂ $800MÂ is available to the program from federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding.

“The OUR Florida program is the culmination of a months-long effort to bring relief to low-incomeÂ FloridaÂ renters and the housing providers who have been supporting them throughout this pandemic,” saysÂ Danielle Scoggins, Florida REALTORSÂ® vice president of public policy. “We applaud the efforts of Governor DeSantis and Secretary Harris to make this program a reality and look forward to working with them to spread the word about its availability.”

For more information about eligibility, how to apply and documentation requirements, go toÂ OURFlorida.com.



Source: www.floridarealtors.org