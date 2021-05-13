10 Lead Generating Tips

We all know referrals are the best leads, but now is the time to try new techniques for lead generating. Here are a few tips:

Build Partnerships

Begin networking with businesses and professionals in complementary industry niches such as insurance, title, banking, lending, staging, landscapers, cleaning, etc. Anyone you can form a mutually beneficial alliance with will help you in being more successful.

Farming

Order a farm from any title company.

Send a Handwritten Note

Personalize when communicating with past and present clients. Follow up on the card/note with a phone call days later to ensure they received it. Ask if they have any questions and ask for a referral.

Advertise

Invest in yourself with paid advertising. There are many companies that will allow you to create a campaign within your budget no matter how big or small. Some effective ways to advertise yourself range from traditional to techy or even internet-based such as billboards, newspapers, canvassing, Facebook ads, LinkedIn ads, Google ads, blogs, etc.

Also consider advertising options specific to real estate agents, such as realtor.com®, Zillow, Trulia, etc.

Build Your Own Website

Personalize your brand and web presence by brandishing your specialties, niches and client reviews. SaleCORE allows you to customize a website unique to your market area.

You can optimize your personal websites by writing valuable content regarding the buying and selling process. Create a unique and helpful “how-to” video.

Develop a Niche

Become a niche expert! Allow targeted marketing efforts and become the go-to professional.

Check out some of our webinars on choosing and building a niche: https://reebroker.com/webinar.aspx

Some examples of typical niches are historic, luxury, neighborhoods, student rentals, school districts, first-time homebuyers, condos, distressed properties, seniors, divorcees, commercial, land, etc.

Use “Coming Soon” and “Sold” Signs

These are tried-and-true ways to generate interest so don’t skip these integral items!

Generate Leads on LinkedIn

Join LinkedIn Groups for your target audience and contribute to the conversations with knowledgeable answers and comments. Build your reputation before pitching your services.

Organize Educational Events

Host educational events that will build rapport with your niche market and community. Partner with local businesses and set-up a home-buying seminar. Co-hosting will broaden your audience base and increase leads.

Don’t Neglect Leads

Commitment issues? Don’t discard their information. Send follow-ups about market developments. You want them to remember you when they are ready!

For more information about leads and marketing, please visit REeBroker Group Resources.

