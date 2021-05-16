BHGREÂ® Adds Westchester County Affiliate

Better Homes and Gardens Real EstateÂ® LLC (BHREÂ®) recently announced that Westchester Choice Realty, Inc., based in Scarsdale, New York, has affiliated with the BHGREÂ® brand to become Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Choice Realty. The firm, which has locations in Scarsdale and Hartsdale, serves clients throughout lower Westchester County.

Led by owners Barry Kramer and John Crittenden, the company was founded in 2008.

“Barry and John bring a wealth of knowledge to their clients and community and prioritize service above all else. Barry’s impressive sales and production accomplishments combined with John’s deep expertise in operations management make them a formidable leadership team,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and GardensÂ® Real Estate. “As they envisioned the next step for their company, they knew access to robust systems to support client acquisition and agent growth were imperative. We are thrilled they chose to partner with Better Homes and GardensÂ® Real Estate to enhance their value to both their affiliated agents and customers and fuel future growth.”

“Having been in this industry for several decades, it is evident that the real estate business is ever-changing, especially when it comes to technology,” said Kramer, broker/co-owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Choice Realty. “The rapid pace at which new tools and platforms are introduced makes it challenging for an independent brokerage to keep up. John and I knew that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s impressive technology suite, industry-leading learning programs and sophisticated marketing platforms were exactly what we needed to succeed in our market. As brokers, we are excited to be able to share these powerful assets with our agents to help them grow their business and increase market share.”



“When we were looking to partner with a real estate brand, we were immediately drawn to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s incredibly well-respected reputation and significant brand awareness,” said Crittenden, broker/co-owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Choice Realty. “We knew it would help us stand out in our market and take our company to the next level. Being aligned with a leading lifestyle brand will help us deepen our connections with clients during and after the transaction.”

For more information, please visit www.bhgre.com.

