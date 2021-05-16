5 Tools to Improve Client Communication

We live in an era of great real estate technology. You can automate processes and tasks, organize and analyze information more quickly, reach new real estate clients, and do a better job of staying in touch with current ones. Perhaps the best thing these tools can provide is an improved experience for your clients.

Keep reading to learn about five real estate technology tools you can use to expand your business—and ensure your clients enjoy the best experience possible.

1. Boomerang for Gmail

If you use Gmail to communicate with your clients and prospects, Boomerang helps you stay on top of those emails. This scheduling tool lets you control when your emails are sent. It also reminds you when it’s time to follow up with a client or prospect. If your recipient doesn’t respond in a certain amount of time, Boomerang will put your email back into your inbox so you know to follow up again. There is no charge for the basic plan, but adding more bells and whistles will run you up to $49 per month.

2. Zurple

If you want to go beyond print ads, postcards, Zillow and Trulia to collect real estate leads, services like Zurple help connect you with prospective buyers by drawing traffic to your website with pay-per-click search engine advertising. Zurple helps generate more real estate leads online. Plus, it follows up with leads you are already getting from Zillow.

What ultimately makes Zurple unique is its targeted emailing, which is turn-key and automated, requiring no setup or maintenance on your end. It sends highly personalized messages based on your lead’s browsing history and home preferences.

3. Hyperlapse

People are busy and setting up a time to view homes can be tough. Enter Hyperlapse: a tool that enables real estate agents to create highly polished time-lapse videos on your phone. The videos can be used to create short, impactful neighborhood and property tours—perfect for introducing potential buyers to a new property or as a recap of a previous tour. This app is available for free on both iPhone and Android.

4. VocalReferences

As a real estate agent, your entire business depends on your reputation. Most potential clients will conduct an internet search before working with you, so it’s important that you have a solid online reputation. With VocalReferences, you can record the testimonials and reviews of your previous clients, upload them to your website, and share them across a broad spectrum of platforms. The free plan won’t cost you anything, but basic and premium plans cost up to $29.99 each month.

5. Evernote

Evernote helps users organize, store and share information in one spot. It syncs across a number of devices, so you can use it on your tablet and phone when you’re on-site, and your desktop when you’re in the office. It stores emails, images, audio files and clips from websites for reference later—with everything in the same place. Other uses for Evernote include communications, tracking, networking and real estate marketing. You can use the basic plan for free, or you can upgrade to an account with more space and features.

