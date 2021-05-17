4 Benefits of Living in a Branded Residence

From high-end hotel chains to haute couture fashion labels to automakers, countless brands are partnering up with real estate developers all across the country to take luxury living to new heights. Often, these brands will handle a wide range of responsibilities, and these are just a few of the many perks that you can expect when living in a branded residence.

Brand Recognition

Whether it’s the Four Seasons Private Residences or the Porsche Design Tower, these developments benefit from brand recognition that’s synonymous with quality and prestige. Buyers know they will be treated to an elevated level of luxury, which helps to instill confidence and trust when making a purchase.

Concierge Services

When a brand aligns itself with a building, it’s usually in charge of handling a myriad of concierge services that are available to residents. This can range from housekeeping, grocery delivery and dry cleaning, even pet grooming and personal trainers, to help ensure that all of your wants and needs are taken care of. For those who appreciate first-class service that knows no bounds, there’s nothing like having a dedicated team of professionals right in your building.

Luxury Amenities

Branded residences are often designed to feel like you’re living at a five-star hotel and, in some cases, you actually are. As a result, you’ll have access to every imaginable amenity without having to go outside, such as a fitness and wellness center, fine dining and much more. The convenience of having all of your lifestyle needs an elevator ride away cannot be overstated.

Cutting-Edge Design

Of course, these high-end brands know a thing or two about design and are often directly involved with the interior design details found throughout the building. In some cases, they even collaborate with celebrity architects, designers and artists to create star-powered living spaces that draw high-net-worth homeowners from all around the world.