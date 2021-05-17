4 Must-Have Features for the Perfect Lake Home

With all the natural beauty and outdoor activities that come with it, it’s hard to beat lakeside living. Perhaps that’s why so many luxury homeowners choose to purchase a lake home for their second property. If this sounds familiar, here are a few features to keep an eye out for when looking for the ideal lakeside retreat.

Private Dock

If you want to take full advantage of living on the water, then having your own dock is an absolute must. Even if you don’t have a boat, a dock is perfect for all sorts of activities, like swimming, fishing or even creating a small seating area where you can take in the surrounding natural beauty. If you do have a boat, then it probably goes without saying that you’ll appreciate being able to keep it right in your backyard.

Outdoor Living Space

When you’re not spending time on the water, chances are you’ll still want to be outside. That’s why it’s important for the home to have thoughtfully designed outdoor living spaces that can be enjoyed at all hours of the day. From a well-equipped barbecue station where you can grill elaborate meals to a fire pit that everyone can gather around in the evenings, the lake will provide the perfect backdrop for any outdoor activity.

Storage Space

It might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but storage space is a key consideration for every lake home. After all, if you plan on boating, kayaking and fishing, you’ll need ample room to store all of your equipment and watercrafts when not in use. In this regard, a property that boasts a large garage or outbuilding can certainly make life a lot easier.

Breathtaking Views

Of course, when you are inside, you’ll probably want your lake home to showcase incredible views throughout. Oversized windows and glass doors are key to capturing dramatic vistas in every room so you and your guests can soak up the stunning scenery as soon as you wake up each morning.