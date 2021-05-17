5 Ways to Add a Statement Wall to Your Home

These days, it’s all too easy to follow a simple formula when it comes to interior design. If you want your home to stand out from the rest, however, you need to get a little creative. Adding a statement wall is the perfect way to set your living space apart and infuse some personality. Here are several ways that you can do just that.

Mural

Commissioning an artist to paint a custom mural in your home is a surefire way to make a design statement. You can transform any room with a life-sized work of art that will instantly become the visual centerpiece and make a memorable impression on all of your guests.

Accent Color

Of course, simply painting an accent wall is another option for breaking the mold. Depending on the look you’re going for, you can introduce a bright shade to energize the room or try a darker tone for a sleek and moody ambience.

Hand-Painted Wallpaper

Whether it’s an elegant Chinoiserie pattern or a traditional landscape, hand-painted wallpaper is an excellent way to make a wall grab one’s attention. There are endless styles and themes to choose from to complement any setting and instantly give your home an artisanal focal point.

Natural Stone

Is there anything more dramatic than a marble-clad wall in the dining room? Or, for a more rustic look, you can try a traditional stone wall juxtaposed with modern appliances in the kitchen. Natural stone can work with a wide range of design styles and is sure to make a statement in any part of the home.

Fabric Wall Covering

If you like the idea of wallpaper, but want something more textured, a fabric wall covering like linen, mohair or even velvet can create a stunning visual element. This sophisticated style works particularly well in a den, office or library, and will add a surprising design aesthetic that visitors will certainly take note of.