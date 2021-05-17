How to Find a Home That Fits Your Personality

When searching for a new house, there are many specifics that luxury buyers look for, such as high-end features, ample square footage and breathtaking views. Perhaps an equally important factor, however, is finding a home that’s reflective of your personal taste and style. Here are some things to consider to help ensure that your next residence fits your personality.

Architecture and Design

Do you want a sleek contemporary home that exudes modern luxury or a timeless Mediterranean residence showcasing Old World craftsmanship? While every style can have its own appeal, chances are there are few particular options that are more likely to resonate with you. Identifying your preferred architecture and interior design styles will help to guide you throughout a home search and make sure that your new home truly speaks to you.

Formal vs. Casual

Another important consideration to take into account is how formal or casual you want your next living space to be. While some prefer laid-back luxury, others are looking for a residence that has a decidedly chic and sophisticated ambience. At the end of the day, the right choice is the one that you feel the most comfortable in.

Neighborhood Identity

The surrounding community should also play an important role in finding a home that matches your personality. Whether you’re looking for a vibrant area that’s known for its creative and bohemian identity, or a posh neighborhood in a blue-chip location, you will likely feel more at home in a setting that’s consistent with your personality.

Cater to Your Interests

Of course, your home should be designed to support your interests, hobbies and passions. Whether that’s personal wellness and exercise or cooking and entertaining, a residence that fits your personality is one where you can engage in all of your favorite pursuits right under your own roof.