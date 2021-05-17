How to Find a Summer Home That Caters to Your Lifestyle

When temperatures start heating up and the school year comes to an end, there’s nothing better than having a summer residence that the whole family can escape to. Of course, finding the perfect vacation home that meets all of your needs can be a daunting task. To help steer you in the right direction, here are a few tips to keep in mind when in the market for a summer home that matches your lifestyle.

Focus on Outdoor Living Spaces

Chances are, you want a home where the whole family can spend time outside together. That’s why a luxurious outdoor living space is one of the most important features to look for in a vacation home, but it’s necessary to consider how you’ll use it. For some, it’s all about a resort-like pool and outdoor kitchen, but others may prioritize a spacious backyard for the kids to run around and mature gardens where you can grow your favorite plants.

Guest Accommodations

While you might be envisioning a place where your immediate family can go for some quiet R&R, you’ll probably want a little extra room for the inevitable guests who come to visit. After all, summer is the perfect time to get together with close friends and extended family, so an extra bedroom or two is sure to be put to good use.

Content Square 1.

Nearby Activities

Take the time to find a location that caters to your lifestyle in the summer. Do you want to be close to the country club and all it has to offer? Or would your family prefer to be close to a beach? Ideally, your home will have easy access to all of your favorite activities.

Walkability

There’s something nice about not having to get in the car and simply basking in the warm weather when strolling about town. This is why walkability is often an important factor for summer homes. Whether you’re walking into town for dinner or picking up your morning paper and coffee, traveling by foot is always enjoyable when the sun is shining.