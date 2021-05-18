10 Easy Ways to Boost Your Health in Under a Minute

Got a minute? Whether you work out daily or spend hours sitting at a desk, health professionals provide these one-minute health boosters you can do at home. Done daily, they can yield big results in terms of your overall fitness.

Floss Smart – The sides of the teeth are where food and bacteria collect and cause problems. With practice, you can floss in under a minute and keep your teeth and gums nice and healthy between trips to the dentist.

Swish for 30 Seconds – Sloshing mouthwash for at least 30 seconds allows enough time for all your teeth to be exposed to the rinse antibacterial properties. Dentists say doing this before bedtime can help alleviate nighttime dry-mouth.

Drink H20 in the Morning – Doctors say that drinking a glass of water in the morning, before you have your coffee, wakes up your brain, kidneys,and gut, making you feel sharper faster.

Make Carbs Work for You – Before you sit down to enjoy bread, pasta or potatoes, drizzle them with a bit of olive oil or vinegar. Nutritionists say the fat and acid can considerably lessen the carbs’ glycemic impact and keep your blood sugar on an even keel.

Brew a Cup of Green Tea – One minute is all it takes to brew yourself a cup of tea. Studies show that drinking green tea at least three times a week has been linked with an approximate 25% lower risk of heart disease and stroke.

Save Your Face – You should be able to properly apply sunscreen to your face each morning in a minute or less. Dermatologists say using a nickel-size dollop all over, especially around the eyelids and nose, can help keep skin cancer at bay .