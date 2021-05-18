Search
10 Helpful Little Life Hacks You Probably Never Thought Of

Ever wanted to bake, but the butter was too hard? You can nuke it in the microwave and take a chance it will melt, or you can grate the hard butter and it will soften naturally in minutes. From people who are just a tad more innovative than most, here are some offbeat little life hacks that may just make your days a little easier.

  1. Remove Water Stains From Wood – Cups and glasses left water rings on your tables? Remove them with a little mayonnaise.
  2. Stop the Itch – As strange as it sounds, a little dab of Preparation H will take the sting out of most bug bites. 
  3. Remove a Splinter – Can’t get at that splinter just below the skin? Wrapping a banana peel around it, mushy side in, will usually draw it out.
  4. Reheat Pizzas – Skip the microwave. Keep it fresh-tasting by heating it in a fry pan with a tablespoon or two of water splashed along the side and a lid on top.
  5. Oops, Too Much Salt – If your soup or stew is too salty, leech out some of the saltiness by adding a chopped-up potato to the pot.
  6. Cure the Hiccups – Get your head out of that paper bag and down a spoonful of peanut butter.
  7. Clean Peppery Hands – After cutting up jalapenos or other hot peppers, rub cooking oil on your hands and wash it off with dish soap.
  8. Chop Onions Without Crying – Chop them with a wet knife. Keep the water running, keep your knife wet and finish the chore tearlessly.
  9. Keep Leftovers Moist – No matter what you are heating in your microwave, sprinkle a little water on the tray to heat it without drying it out.
  10. Ease the Nausea – When feeling nauseated, chew on a piece of candied ginger. Any ginger works, but candied ginger is better tasting.

 

 

 

