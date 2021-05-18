American Castles to See on Your Road Trip

All turrets, towers and weathered sandstone,

Berkeley Springs Castle is a

moody citadel envisioned by businessman Colonel Samuel Taylor Suit. The English-Norman castle, which was built in 1885, comes with ghost stories.

Suit died before the castle was completed, and his wife, Rosa, finished it and led a royal lifestyle there until her money ran out.

Legend says the spirits of Rosa and her lovers still haunt the lavish halls.