Got a Home Office? 7 Things Worth Splurging On
If you are one of the 4.3 million Americans now working from home at least half of the time, you have probably set up a home office. Whether it’s at the kitchen table, in a corner of the living room or in a designated room of its own, health professionals and interior designers say the right office gear can boost health and productivity, and are well worth the splurge.

  • Quality Task Lighting – Harsh overhead lighting can lead to headaches. Invest in adjustable desk and/or floor lamps to put the light exactly where you need it.
  • A Great Desk – Be sure to choose a desk big enough to accommodate all your work needs. Consider splurging on an adjustable desk that allows you to switch between working in a sitting or standing position.
  • The Right Chair – If you’re still working from an extra dining room table, upgrading it will be a back-saver. Make sure the chair you choose is the right height, allowing you to rest your arms comfortably on your desk, and that it supports your back.
  • Colorful Artwork – Adding art can lift your mood, adding color and fun to a workspace. Experts advise splurging on art that makes you happy when you enter your office.
  • A Soft Retreat – If you have the space, a love seat or armchair can provide a comfortable respite when you need a short break from work. Just a few minutes away from the computer screen every couple of hours can boost both your mood and your eye health.
  • Wi-fi Signal Boosters – Dropped video calls and slow internet are a hassle. It’s worth investing in a faster and more reliable internet connection and/or adding needed signal boosters. Paying for good bandwidth will ensure you can take care of business at home.
  • Extra Power Outlets – If your workspace is overrun by tangled extension cords and power cables, adding a few extra wall outlets could keep things looking neat and improve your working experience.

