NAHREP Launches Northeast Region

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®) recently launched the Northeast region as the next phase of its six-region growth strategy, which commenced with the launch of the Southeast region on Feb. 18, 2021.

NAHREP’s National Board of Directors appointed Michelle Rosa Patruno as Northeast Regional Corporate Board of Governors Chair and Peggy Pratt-Calle as Northeast Regional Corporate Board of Governors Co-Chair to lead the board and appointed 19 other governors from a pool including former chapter presidents and NAHREP corporate members and partners from the region.

The Northeast region includes Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

“The Northeast has tremendous potential for partnership and collaboration with companies and organizations that want to expand their outreach to Latino homebuyers and sellers in one of the most important growth areas in the country,” said Gary Acosta, NAHREP co-founder and CEO.

Each region will host two major events annually that will attract and engage some of the most successful real estate professionals in the market.

“The Northeast Regional Corporate Board of Governors is comprised of stellar real estate professionals who will drive our mission of sustainable Latino homeownership growth,” said Sara Rodriguez, 2021 NAHREP president.

The NAHREP Northeast Regional Corporate Board Governors are as follows:

– Samuel Alba, Providence Past President

– Ed Barnes, Century 21 Real Estate

– Andrea Bharucha, Long Island Past President

– William Calzadilla, Atlantic Home Loans

– Stephen Carpitella, EPM

– James D’Amico III, Century 21 North East

– Ramon Feliz, Past Chapter BOD

– Larry Fiore, U.S. Bank

– Josh Garcia, Alterra Home Loans

– Maria Gesualdi, North New Jersey Past President

– Donna Greene, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage

– Ricardo Hall, Bank of America

– John Heath, Rocket Mortgage

– Robert Kirkland, Chase

– Daisy Lopez-Cid, Past National President

– Dean J. Moran, Guaranteed Rate

– Patricia Ortiz Nunez, TD Bank

– Michelle Rosa Patruno, Chair | Queens Past President

– Peggy Pratt-Calle, Co-Chair | Boston Past President

– Karina Robles, Central Massachusetts Past President

– JoAnne Skerritt, Radian Guaranty

“The Northeast region is comprised of a dynamic group of chapters and professionals. We are excited to grow our member, partner and event footprints in the days and weeks to come,” said Northeast Regional Corporate Board of Governors Chair Michelle Rosa Patruno and Co-Chair Peggy Pratt-Calle.

Source: NAHREP