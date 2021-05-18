Self-Care Tips Can Help You Change Your Life

It’s a sad joke that many people who’ve been working from home for a year have been snacking too much, foregoing exercise and even taking Zoom calls wearing a dress shirt on top and pajamas below the waist.

The fact is, too many have put on some pounds and sunk into a less than healthy lifestyle. As we prepare to re-enter the world largely as it was pre-pandemic, lifestyle coaches suggest easy self-care tips that may not only help kickstart your routine, but may change your life for the better.

Enjoy Morning Tea – Research shows that drinking green tea regularly may lower your LDL (bad cholesterol levels) and that people who drink black tea have a lower risk of developing heart disease. That’s because tea is a major source of naturally occurring, heart-healthy flavonoids.

Stash the Cookie Jar – Replace it with a bowl of fresh fruit, so that when you want a nibble, you are more apt to reach for a beautiful apple, tangerine or banana.

Take a Lunchtime Stroll – Spare 15 minutes for a brisk walk around your block, or further. Of course, that starts with putting on pants, so do that right after your morning shower.

Create a Hooray List – And try to add to it every day: Completed a project; Talked to a friend I’ve been apart from; Walked in the sunshine; Found a great new restaurant; Planned a trip to see my kids/parents/grandma; etc.

Give Your Eyes a Break – So much of our day is spent in front of screens. Prevent digital eye strain, dry eyes, headaches and blurred vision by following the rule of 20: Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away. Use drops as needed and close your eyes for 30 seconds.

Refill Your Water Glass – Your body needs fluids to maintain proper functioning, and dehydration may lead to constipation, dizziness, confusion and low blood pressure. Get into the habit of refilling your water glass every hour to be sure you are getting what you need.

Plant Something – Believe it or not, studies show that people who plant are likely to eat more vegetables, and that those who get their hands into the dirt are generally happier people.