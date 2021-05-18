Stretch Your Food Budget by Making Food Last Longer

In a time when many families need to make their food budget stretch as far as possible, it’s disheartening to have to throw away spoiled food. While all fresh foods have a natural shelf life, home economists offer these tips and tricks to help extend the life of perishables.

Check Before Storing – A single bruised or overripe strawberry in a package can release enough ethylene gas to spoil the whole package before its time. Before refrigerating produce, check for and discard any on the verge of spoiling.

Keep Cheese Longer – Apply a thin layer of butter to the exposed side of a chunk of cheese, then wrap the block in waxed paper and place it in a plastic bag.

Puncture Plastic Bags – Unless you are sealing it in an airtight bag, poke a few holes in the plastic bags of fresh veggies you bring home before refrigerating. Otherwise, they’ll trap moisture that causes produce to break down faster.

Use the Freezer – Frozen banana pops…yum! Preserve your unused bananas for a delicious snack. Actually, freezing works well for most fruits and vegetables, as long as they are consumed within 8-12 months.

Shrink-Wrap Bananas – If you prefer your bananas unfrozen, wrap a piece of plastic wrap around the crown of your bunch of bananas. This will curb the release of ethylene gas and keep them from ripening too fast.

Avoid Sunlight – Unless you plan to eat them right away, store pears and melons (except watermelon, which should be refrigerated) on a countertop away from direct sunlight that will speed up the ripening process.

Wrap Greens in Foil – Surprisingly, when wrapped in foil, broccoli, lettuce and celery will last in the fridge for a month or more.

Use Paper Bags for Mushrooms – Plastic bags are a haven for moisture. They cause mushrooms to mildew, so store them in paper bags.