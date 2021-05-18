This Summer’s Biggest Backyard Trends

As the weather warms and staying home becomes the new “going out,” Americans everywhere are looking at their own outdoor space. Home designers are betting these backyard trends will be among the hottest this summer.

Getaway Gardens – The container gardening many Americans experimented with during the pandemic will grow into outdoor-planting fever. Lots of people will be inspired to create their own ornamental gardens, social-space gardens, staycation gardens and rustic retreats.

Resort-Inspired Furniture – Whether it’s tropical rattan, new versions of Cape Cod loungers, or standalone or tree-hung hammocks, beautiful and practical resort style furnishings will be replacing a lot of standard outdoor picnic tables and chairs.

Oversized Outdoor Games – Whether your family loves Jenga, Connect Four, dice,or darts, check the end-cap displays at your favorite big box store right now and chances are, you’ll see a display of supersized, 3-foot versions. Available in a variety of hot colors, they will be taking up residence in backyards alongside the cornhole game a lot of people bought last summer.

Pizza Ovens – Grills are fine, but all these live-like-you’re-on-vacation vibes have increased the online search for pizza ovens 80% over last year, researchers say. At prices beginning at under $400, these portable ovens will headline a lot of stay at home evenings.

Granny Pods – Simply put, a Granny Pod is a detached room you can erect in your backyard to give visitors a space of their own to sleep in. It will cost you something under $10,000 to purchase one, and you will likely need a pro to help you install it. Pinterest searches for them are up 159% this year.