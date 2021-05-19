Content Ideas for Your Real Estate Video Strategy

Incorporating video messaging into your real estate marketing strategy is a powerful way to introduce a more personal touch and boost your connection with clients. Research shows that video is becoming increasingly influential in the marketplace. In 2020, 76% of businesses reported video as their most important content and 83% of marketers forecasted that video would become even more valuable to their organization in the future.

The great news is that it’s easy to include video messaging in your daily activities. Here are some ways you can use video to personalize client interactions, create more effective communication and build stronger relationships.

New Client Introductions

Before you meet with new clients for the first time, why not send them a short video to break the ice and introduce yourself? This is a really effective way for you to showcase your professionalism and commitment to exceptional service. It will also create an instant connection and will help to put your clients at ease.

Market Updates

Providing up-to-the-minute market updates via video is a great way to serve your database and build stronger bonds with your clients. Remember to link to resources that provide the most current and trusted information available. Being an educational and informative hub for your database will help you to become the go-to real estate professional in your market.

Content Previews

Consider creating a short video to let your clients know to check their mailbox for an “item of value” that you have sent their way. Giving a quick preview of what they can expect to receive—and how it will help them—is a great way to create excitement and anticipation and let your customers know that you are always there for them. A video like this can also be the perfect opportunity to remind clients that you’re never too busy for their referrals!

Check-Ins and Follow-Ups

After you’ve dropped off a client appreciation gift, why not send a video message to follow up and say hello? Likewise, video can be a great way to check in and touch base with clients you might not have heard from in a while. Keep your message short and sweet; unless it’s an educational or information piece, people are generally more likely to watch video clips that are 15 – 30 seconds long.

However you plan to use video messaging in your business, know what your objective is, staying focused and on track. Having concise, written bullet points related to your message can be very helpful, but make sure to stay natural and not overly scripted. It’s also vital to track your analytics by monitoring your video’s views and engagement. By identifying top-performing content, you will be able to plan and prioritize your video strategy.

Download this free guide on how to stand out in a crowded inbox for more tips on using video in your real estate business. To keep track of all your video communications and lead generation efforts, check out Referral Maker® CRM from Buffini & Company.