Realty ONE Group Named Top Las Vegas Company

Realty ONE Group was recently named by the Las Vegas Review-Journal the No. 1 real estate company in Las Vegas for the 12th year in a row, with more than 7,300 homes bought and sold in 2020.

The UNBrokerage, as it’s known in the industry, was founded in Las Vegas in 2005 and has grown to three real estate offices in Las Vegas and one in Henderson, Nevada, with a total of nearly 2,300 real estate professionals.

“Las Vegas will always be our home and this city has been the inspiration for our progressive lifestyle brand and our incredibly unique COOLTURE,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “We keep changing the way people think of real estate and when they visit our Las Vegas offices and see the difference, they can’t help but want to be a part of this movement.”



For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.

