MooveGuru Reports 500K-Plus Network

MooveGuru recently announced that it has eclipsed the 500,000 mark for local and national home professionals who are connected to the MooveGuru network, serving 7 million consumers through its agent or brokerage.

“There are two connected problems that MooveGuru aims to solve,” said Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru. “The first is making it easy and affordable for an agent’s customer to get from one house to the next without pulling their hair out. The second is keeping that agent connected to their customer between transactions by making it easy for homeowners to access a trusted network of local service providers.”

Since launching MooveGuru five years ago, the network covers America from coast to coast with partnerships like ERA, Better Homes and Gardens Realty, Keller Williams, RE/MAX, Exit Realty, Realty Executives, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and more.

“We believe that our network size is likely in third position behind Angi and Home Advisor today. But in many ways, we believe that it is better because it starts with the recommendation by the local REALTOR® rather than accepting any random company who signs up on a website,” said Rob Morelli, head of MooveGuru Home Pro Network. “What we are finding is that the customer of the agent is beginning to use MooveGuru more as the trusted source for finding home service professionals. The agent recommendation adds value to the relationship as a trusted source and extends money saving discounts.”

