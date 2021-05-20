NAHREP Announces Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) recently released its list of the 2021 “Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Award.”

This year’s report, sponsored by Radian, represents over $16.9 billion in combined sales volume in 2020, a growth of almost 70% from 2019.

“The success of the housing market helped keep the nation out of a full-blown economic depression, and the dedication of these mortgage professionals were a big reason.” said NAHREP President Sara Rodriguez in a statement.

The Top 10 in the U.S. are:



1. Lizy Hoeffer

CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, Arizona (1,165)

2. Rene Acosta

NOVA Home Loans, Arizona (743)

3. Stephen Carpitella

EPM, New Jersey (680)

4. Carlos Villalon

First Centennial Mortgage, Illinois (627)

5. Adrian Gastelum

NOVA Home Loans, Arizona (624)

6. Armando Sanmiguel

Ameris Bank, Tennessee (589)

7. Alex Varela

PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company, Texas (541)

8. Luis Bedoya

MSA Mortgage, LLC, Massachusetts (529)

9. Rodrigo Ballon

CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, California (500)

10. Michasel Carvajal

EPM, New Jersey (498)

According to NAHREP, the Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Award is an annual report by the NAHREP® that recognizes the leading Latino mortgage originators in the U.S. as ranked by the number of mortgages they closed the previous calendar year.

“NAHREP is proud to recognize these top performing individuals for their contributions toward the association’s mission of sustainable Hispanic homeownership,” according to the report. “The Top 250 Mortgage Originators Award was conceived in 2014 after the continued success of the Top 250 Latino Agents Award created a demand for recognition of success in other parts of the industry.”

To view the full report, click here.

