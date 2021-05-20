Revamp Your Brand

A strong brand identity is essential to helping an agent stand out from the crowd and drum up business. As industries evolve and consumer demographics change, occasional rebranding can be a way to stay in tune with the times and remain competitive in the market.

With all the changes happening in real estate, some agents may be looking to spruce up their personal brands and drum up some business. While it won’t happen overnight, here are a few ways to get started:

Research yourself. Before you can reinvent your brand, you need to make sure you understand where it currently stands with clients, colleagues and the general populace. Take stock of how people have experienced you and your brand by googling yourself, conducting a survey, reading past articles and testimonials, and asking for feedback from your sphere and past clients.

Jot down your biggest successes and pitfalls. Once you’ve gathered enough data, make an honest assessment of what needs to be tweaked and what should be changed completely.

Remember the basics. Many of the same things that helped agents establish their brand initially can also help with reinventing it.

Reaffirm unique qualities and skill sets that can help set you apart from other professionals in real estate. Look at the skills you bring to the table and determine how they will play into your new image—then find the best way to highlight those skills.

Determine your key audience and take the time to reacquaint yourself with the latest trends and characteristics associated with them.

Spruce up your logo. It’s on your business cards, website, promotional materials…maybe even on a bumper sticker! An agent’s logo sets the foundation and design of their personal brand. If your logo isn’t resonating with people or is slightly off target, look into either tweaking it or a complete redesign to make sure your personal brand maximizes the power of your brokerage brand.

Stick to the message. Having a strong message that resonates with your audience is essential.

Take a look at your mission statement and write down how you’ve succeeded and failed in promoting your previously stated values over the years and determine how you would like to realign your brand with those values.

As you craft your new brand narrative, reassert how you will better serve your existing and prospective clients and double down on the values and skills you bring to the table. Once you’ve established your messaging, stay consistent in your online and offline interactions with clients and colleagues.

Use tech to your advantage. An agent’s online presence plays an essential role in maintaining and promoting your brand—so use it.

Do an overhaul on your web and social media platforms. Update everything according to your new brand goals. Embrace new media to help introduce—or reintroduce—your business to people.

Promote yourself. Once you’ve established your new image/brand strategy, develop a marketing plan to support it.

Set up a social media campaign that showcases the work you’re doing in the industry.

Develop an on-brand live stream series where you can inform and engage with your followers online. Don’t be afraid to get creative with how you elevate your brand.

Just remember to be authentic and genuine to yourself.

Jordan Grice is RISMedia’s associate content editor. Email him your real estate news to jgrice@rismedia.com.