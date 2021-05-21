How to Talk to Children About Fire Safety

Here are some ways to discuss fire safety with your children.

Discuss Fire Hazards

Discuss potential dangers and tell your kids not to touch hazardous objects, such as the stove, matches and chemicals.

Explain What to Do if a Fire Occurs

Point out smoke detectors in the home and explain that they make a sound if there is a fire.

Point out ways to escape from every room in the house.

Teach your children how to stop, drop and roll if their clothes catch fire.

Make sure every child knows how to call 911.

Have Fire Drills

Have fire drills on a regular basis, preferably once a month and at different times of day, including in the middle of the night.

Hold a family meeting after each fire drill to discuss what went right and ways to improve.