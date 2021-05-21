Money-Saving Tips From Grandma

Even though grandma may have been frugal from necessity, there’s a lot we can learn to save our own pennies.
Here are five ways to make your money go further by following in grandma’s footsteps.
Buy Local
Buy fresh produce directly from the farmer’s market to get the best ingredients at low prices.
Learn Basic Sewing
Check out YouTube tutorials or take a basic sewing class to learn how to repair a torn seam or take up a hem.
Eat In
Cook dinner with ingredients you already have at home and save on takeout and restaurant bills.
Pack a Lunch
Packing your lunch on most work days will help you control portions, cut down on calories and save dollars every week.
Give More DIY Gifts
Instead of buying gifts for family and friends, give an album of curated family photos or a coupon for a weekend of pet- or babysitting.