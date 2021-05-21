Search
Money-Saving Tips From Grandma

Even though grandma may have been frugal from necessity, there’s a lot we can learn to save our own pennies.

Here are five ways to make your money go further by following in grandma’s footsteps.

Buy Local

Buy fresh produce directly from the farmer’s market to get the best ingredients at low prices.

Learn Basic Sewing

Check out YouTube tutorials or take a basic sewing class to learn how to repair a torn seam or take up a hem.

Eat In

Cook dinner with ingredients you already have at home and save on takeout and restaurant bills.

Pack a Lunch

Packing your lunch on most work days will help you control portions, cut down on calories and save dollars every week.

Give More DIY Gifts

Instead of buying gifts for family and friends, give an album of curated family photos or a coupon for a weekend of pet- or babysitting.

