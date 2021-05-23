RE/MAX Announces First App Productivity Results

RE/MAX recently announced that its proprietary First® app has helped affiliates grow their businesses and uncover new listings in the year since launching as a RE/MAX product in early 2020.

– RE/MAX agents who used First in 2020 increased their productivity by 9% on average.

– First identified over 33,000 listings out of RE/MAX agents’ contacts in 2020.

– RE/MAX agents win an average of eight listings in their first three months of using First.

– Agents who use First are on average 50% more productive than agents who don’t.



First, a North Carolina tech company acquired by RE/MAX in December 2019, uses machine learning to analyze an agent’s friends, family and acquaintances and identify those most likely to sell their home in the coming months. In February 2020, RE/MAX made the First app available to U.S. RE/MAX agents and brokers to help them prioritize their attention on clients who are most likely to list.

“First data shows, on average, that agents miss 70% of deals within their existing network,” said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX chief customer officer, in a statement. “This tool not only helps agents to avoid missing out on deals within their own sphere, but it also helps mine new opportunities within their contacts that might not have existed without it. Right now, we are experiencing historically low inventory levels, and agents who are successful in this environment are the ones most able to manufacture new listings. This one tool—which is exclusive to RE/MAX—helps agents do just that.”

Added Bailey, “This industry has low barriers of entry but high barriers of success. Agents find many benefits when they align with the RE/MAX brand—and having a tool that identifies clients most likely to sell is an incomparable advantage.”

