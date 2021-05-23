Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine

For the 17th straight year, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the top low-cost franchises across the United States and Canada in the outlet’s recently announced “Top Franchises for Less than $150,000” ranking.

To be deemed a low-cost franchise and earn placement on Entrepreneur’s list, companies must offer an opportunity in which a franchise can reasonably be started for less than $150,000. Inclusion was then based on the scores companies received in Entrepreneur’s 2021 “Franchise 500” ranking evaluation.

The “Franchise 500” list is developed from an analysis that evaluates more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability to determine the top franchises in the United States and Canada.

“We are honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur magazine once again,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “The top-notch technology, tools, training and support we offer makes franchising with Weichert a great opportunity at a reasonable cost for real estate entrepreneurs.”

The complete “Top Franchises for Less than $150,000” ranking can be viewed here: www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/toplow-under150k/2021

Earlier this year, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. was also named to Franchise Business Review’s “Top Low-Cost Franchises” list, which is based on the affordability to start a franchise as well as satisfaction with the company by franchisees.

For more information, please visit www.weichert.com.

