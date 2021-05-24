4 Exciting Glass Features for the Home

From breathtaking focal points to showcasing natural scenery, few materials can compete with the wonders of glass when it comes to designing an awe-inspiring living space. Glass features can serve a wide variety of purposes throughout the home, but regardless of their use, they will almost certainly command attention when one enters the room. Following are a few favorite glass features that are sure to make a statement in the home.

Retractable Glass Wall

For those who want a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living spaces, a retractable glass wall is the ultimate solution. These walls of glass will make your living space feel connected to the outside world throughout the year and, during the warmer months, can be opened up to invite a fresh breeze. Retractable glass walls can even be controlled through a home automation system to provide the utmost convenience.

Glass Staircase

If you’re going for a sleek and contemporary aesthetic, a glass staircase is a showstopper. Whether it’s a floating staircase with glass steps or a modern glass railing, a transparent staircase provides unique visual appeal and can allow more natural light to flood through your home.

Content Square 1.

Glass Conservatory

There’s nothing like a beautiful conservatory with the walls and ceiling made entirely of glass. This stunning feature is ideal for growing different types of plants all year round and provides the perfect spot to soak up the sun without having to go outside. In order to avoid heat loss, however, it’s best to have it equipped with energy-efficient glass.

Switchable Smart Glass

A downside to glass features, of course, is that they come at the expense of privacy. Switchable smart glass solves this problem, however, by turning it into frosted glass at the touch of a button. Ideal for showers and bathroom windows, this technology allows you to have both stunning glass features and absolute privacy.