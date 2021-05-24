4 Home Features for the Golf Enthusiast

For the avid golfer, a few hours out on the links is never enough. After all, it requires the utmost practice and skill in order to keep your game sharp. If you’re among the many who have devoted countless hours to this beloved pastime, you may want to consider adding these golf-specific features to your home.

Putting Green

One of the best ways to lower your golf score is a backyard putting green. All you’ll need is a few minutes of free time to step outside and hone your short game each day without having to go all the way to the golf club. Depending on how much space you have, you can incorporate different breaks and practice from varying distances right in your backyard.

Chipping Area

Of course, if you’re going to add a putting green, then why not include a chipping area as well? Whether you want to improve your backspin or include a bunker that you can practice hitting out of, there are endless possibilities to turn your yard into a golfer’s paradise.

Golf Simulator

If you don’t have time to get to the course, you can bring the course to you with a state-of-the-art golf simulator. This exciting feature enables you to play virtually any course in the world without leaving your home and you can even play online with your golf buddies for a little friendly competition. When you need to improve your swing, a golf simulator that’s equipped with video analysis functionality will be just the thing to help.

Golf Cart Parking

One of the benefits of living in a golf community is that it’s easy to take your own cart to the course (as well as use it to get around the neighborhood). In order to take proper care of it, however, you’ll probably need a covered parking space. For this reason, the homes in many golf communities include garages designed with two parking spaces for cars and a smaller one for golf carts.