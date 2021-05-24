4 Tips for Designing the Perfect Home Tennis Court

These days, luxury homebuyers are increasingly looking for properties where they can spend time outside and enjoy an active lifestyle. A tennis court, of course, checks both of those boxes. If you’re considering adding one to your property, here are a few tips to help design a court that’s ready for game, set and match.

Choose the Right Location

The first thing you’ll have to do is pick out the right spot, which will likely take careful consideration. Ideally, the tennis court will be protected from the wind, either by plantings or a windscreen, but you’ll want to avoid vegetation that may lead to leaves, twigs and other natural debris littering the surface. Shade is another factor to take into account if you’re worried about the heat during the day.

Consider the Surface

Picking the right surface can be a matter of personal preference. The benefit of a hardcourt (typically made from concrete or asphalt) is that it’s relatively low maintenance and can be used for other activities, such as rollerblading or basketball. A clay court can be lots of fun and has less impact on your joints, but it will need to be brushed, watered and rolled regularly to be maintained. Lastly, a grass court will certainly impress any visitors, though they require serious care and attention in order to keep the grass healthy.

Lights May Be In Order

During the warmer months of the year, evenings can be an ideal time to get on the court, which is why you may want to consider adding floodlights. Once the sun goes down and the temperatures cool off, the whole family can enjoy some match play under the lights.

Include a Seating Area

Whether you’re taking a break between sets or you have a few spectators to cheer you on, a covered seating area next to the court is sure to be appreciated. You can also include some storage space for racquets and balls, as well as a small refrigerator to keep cool refreshments nearby.